Cycling should be accessible for everyone, disabled cycling charity Wheels for Wellbeing says on Bike Week 2023, which is a time to promote cycling as a healthy and environmentally sustainable way to travel. The awareness raising day also looks at how cycling can still give autonomy, the ability to connect with the community and a chance to reduce your carbon footprint.

This week-long celebration is for anyone of any age, and for anyone with the ability to ride a bike. The week provides the opportunity for anyone who wants to learn how to ride a bike to do so, and to find out what support is out there for those who feel like there are barriers to learning to ride - such as those living with disabilities.

But when is Bike Week and what can you do to take part? Here is what you need to know.

This year Bike Week turns 100-years-old

When is Bike Week?

Bike Week 2023 will take place from 5 June to 11 June, and this year is special as it marks the centenary since the first bike week was initiated in 1923. Now it is run by the charity Cycling UK as a way to raise awareness of the benefits of cycling. This event always commences on the second week of June, after International Bike Day on 3 June. The entire week looks to cover events for a variety of several types of cycling, with the aim to create awareness of the benefits of cycling, and to give those who currently don’t cycle an opportunity to learn and get involved.

The main theme behind Bike Week is “everyday cycling for everyone” to encourage anyone who doesn’t usually use their bike to begin to start cycling - even if it’s a small trip around the block, a trip to a friend's house or a leisurely ride with the family.

Can everyone cycle?

Kate Ball, Campaign and Policy Officer for UK cycling charity Wheels for Wellbeing, told NationalWorld that Bike Week is important, as it provides the opportunity to raise awareness of the option of cycling, and how it helps many people get around independently. However, we should also be careful in ensuring we are including everyone - as there are many financial barriers, storage barriers and social attitudes which could hinder a person from cycling.

The official Bike Week website says that transportation is the UK’s most emitting sector, and makes up to 24% of emissions - which was in 2020. Commuting accounts for around 98% of an individual's work-related carbon footprint, but only 2% of people commute by bike. Around 45.1% commute via car. Wheels for Wellbeing is a charity aiming to enhance disabled people’s lives by ensuring anyone has access to the benefits of cycling. The charity was founded in 2007, with the aim to help transform the lives of disabled people by giving them access to cycling and removing any obstacles that may stop a person from cycling.

We know from our surveys that people often worried about losing benefits, if they are seen to be physically active Kate Ball, Wheels for Wellbeing Campaigns and Policy Officer

They found that around 75% of disabled cyclists find cycling easier than walking, but cycles are not legally recognised as a mobility aid. However, the charity promotes cycling and holds lessons every week across London, so this Bike Week would be a perfect time to get involved with Wheels for Wellbeing by learning to cycle, or event to volunteer.

Kate says that it is important to be careful in understanding not everyone can cycle as there are some limiting factors such as infrastructure - where the routes are not safe enough or the roads are too busy and that people may not even have the space to store a bicycle or an adaptive cycle.

Kate says: “We know from our surveys that people often worried about losing benefits, if they are seen to be physically active, even though we know at the same time that many disabled people can cycle and that it's really great for people's health and mental well being and really great for people's independence as well.”

Has cycling grown in the UK?

According to the official Cycling Index, cycling in England, in the year ending December 2022, cycling levels have been increasing, with a 23.7% increase since December 2023. In March 2021, there was a 63% increase in cycling since 2013. However, there was a slight fall of 24.1% between March 2021 and December 2022, but levels remain 11.1% above pre-pandemic levels.

For people with a disability, getting adaptive cycling can be quite expensive. Kate explains that something like a hand cycle for a wheelchair you can be looking well upwards of £5,000. Similarly for an electric tricycle or an electric tandem, they can cost thousands of pounds. Even though you could potentially get an electric wheelchair or a mobility scooter via the Motability scheme - which is given in exchange for Personal Independence Payments - there are no cycles actually available.

Wheels for Wellbeing has a guide on some of the types of inclusive cycles for people to learn about and use to create a more friendly and inclusive way of cycling with friends and family. These include handcycles, recumbent tricycles and tandems.

How to take part in Bike Week 2023

Commute by bike - if you can, this week opt to take your bike to work, to school, or even on your daily errands instead of the car. This will help get some exercise during the day and also help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

Join community group rides - if your community has a bike group, which could be found via your WhatsApp community chat or through Facebook - this would provide a perfect opportunity to meet like-minded people and make new friends. The official Bike Week website has organised some rides too, so be sure to check that out to see what it is in your local area.

Host your own event - if you can’t find a local group for a group ride, create your own by placing adverts in your local community forum or Facebook page.

Explore nature via your bike - take friends and family, and cycle to your nearest park, trail or science route whilst on your bike. This is a great way to take in the scenery around you and get some physical exercise.

Encourage equitable cycling and raise awareness regarding people who have barriers to cycling, such as safety issues, financial issues and even storage issues. Wheels for mobility have a guide for inclusive cycling which can be found here.