The 2023 Booker Prize has been decided, so here's a look at where you can buy a copy of the winning book

Booker Prize winner 2023: Who won & how to buy Paul Lynch's Prophet Song - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle

Irish author Paul Lynch has won the 2023 Booker prize for his fifth novel Prophet Song, beating tough competition from acclaimed authors including Paul Murray and Sarah Bernstein. The annual ceremony - which took place in Old Billingsgate, London on Sunday (November 26) - honoured Lynch as the fifth Irish author to win in Booker Prize history.

As well as taking home the £50,000 prize, Lynch is guaranteed to see a huge increase in sales with many flocking to online and brick-and-mortar stores to pick up a copy. In 2022, Shehan Karunatilaka's Booker Prize win for The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida, helped boost sales to over 115,000 across all formats.

But it's not just the winner who receives recognition or a 'Booker boost' in sales. In 2021, Patricia Lockwood's 'No One is Talking About This' achieved its biggest sales week following its inclusion on the Booker shortlist.

Amongst this year's longlist nominees, four authors were nominated for their debut novel, while six others celebrated their first inclusion on the Booker Prize longlist. Whether you're a hardcover or paperback reader, or an avid audiobook listener, here's the places you can buy 2023's Booker Prize nominees including Paul Lynch's Prophet Song.

Who won the Booker Prize 2023?

Paul Lynch won the 2023 Booker Prize award for his political novel 'Prophet Song'. Lynch, 46, said upon accepting the award: “Well, there goes my hard-won anonymity. This was not an easy book to write. The rational part of me believed I was dooming my career by writing this novel. Though I had to write the book anyway. We do not have a choice in such matters.”

'Prophet Song' follows the story of a mother-of-four who is working as a scientist when her husband is taken away by a newly formed Irish secret police, in a story about life under an oppressive tyrannical government. Lynch, who said that he was “distinctly not a political novelist”, said that he was inspired by the Syrian war and the refugee crisis.

How to buy Paul Lynch's Prophet Song

Paul Lynch's Prophet Song is available to purchase from Waterstones' website in hardback edition for £14.99. The paper back edition is available to pre-order for £9.99 on the Waterstones website.

Alternatively, readers can purchase Prophet Song on Amazon Kindle for £9.99 or grab the audiobook version on Audible for £7.99.

Booker longlist 2023

The original 13-strong Booker longlist was announced on August 2 2023. Listed below are the long listed nominees and where you can buy them including Waterstones, Kindle, and Audible:

A Spell of Good Things by Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle, Audible

If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle, Audible

How to Build a Boat by Elaine Feeney - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle, Audible

This Other Eden by Paul Harding - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle, Audible

All the Little Bird-Hearts by Viktoria Lloyd-Barlow - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle, Audible

Prophet Song by Paul Lynch - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle, Audible

In Ascension by Martin MacInnes - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle, Audible

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray - Waterstones, Amazon Kindle, Audible