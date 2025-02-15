A selection of great books for kids of all ages | Bookshop.org

A selection of great reads to keep your kids occupied during half-term - and a way to support independent bookshops at the same time

Half-term is upon us, and it’s the perfect excuse to introduce some new stories into your kids’ reading rotation. Whether your child is an aspiring adventurer, a curious nature lover, or a fan of stunning illustrations, Bookshop.org’s Children’s Books of the Month for 2024 have something to inspire readers of all ages. Each book has been hand-picked by independent booksellers for its unique charm and appeal.

Bookshop.org is a platform with a mission to support independent bookshops by providing them with an online presence and a share of every sale. When you purchase a book through their website, you’re directly contributing to the sustainability of local bookshops, helping them thrive in a market dominated by larger online retailers. It’s a simple, impactful way to shop while keeping the spirit of independent bookstores alive.

Here’s a roundup of this month’s fantastic picks, along with recommended age ranges and current prices.

Wilding: How to Bring Wildlife Back - an Illustrated Guide

Wilding: How to Bring Wildlife Back - an Illustrated Guide | Bookshop.org

By Isabella Tree, illustrated by Angela Harding (Ages: 7+)

This beautifully illustrated guide to rewilding is both educational and inspiring. It’s perfect for sparking conversations about nature and wildlife conservation, with enchanting artwork to captivate young readers. Ideal for budding ecologists or anyone who loves the outdoors.

The Boy Who Fell From the Sky

The Boy Who Fell From the Sky | Bookshop.org

By Benjamin Dean (Ages: 9+)

This life-affirming adventure is packed with imagination and heart. It follows twelve-year-old Zed, who’s captivated by the Demons falling from the sky. At its core, it’s a tale about kindness, friendship, and self-belief—a story to empower young readers to take on their own challenges.

Dim Sum Palace

Dim Sum Palace | Bookshop.org

By X. Fang (Ages: 3–7

Inspired by childhood memories of epic dim sum feasts, this vibrant picture book takes young readers on a culinary adventure. It’s a heartwarming celebration of food and culture, making it an excellent conversation starter for little ones eager to learn about traditions from around the world.

The Elephant and the Sea

The Elephant and the Sea | Bookshop.org

By Ed Vere (Ages: 4+)

This gorgeously illustrated book tells the story of an elephant’s daring sea rescue. A timeless tale of courage, resilience, and the strength found within us all, it’s a perfect choice for families looking to share meaningful stories together.

Keedie

Keedie | Bookshop.org

By Elle McNicoll (Ages: 9+)

From the award-winning author of “A Kind of Spark,” Keedie is a heartfelt story about a neurodiverse trailblazer navigating life’s challenges. With its authentic representation and powerful message, this is a must-read for children and adults alike.

With this great lineup, you’re guaranteed to find something to make the half-term holiday extra special. Not only are these books perfect for entertaining young minds, but purchasing from Bookshop.org supports independent bookshops across the UK. Happy reading!