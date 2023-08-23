Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on Rick Riordan fantasy novel series

Rick Riordan's young adult fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is being adapted into a Disney+ series which will be released on the streamer this December.

Riordan's Percy Jackson novels, published between 2005 and 2009 have previously been adapted for the big screen, but this is the first time they will be made into a series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best-selling novel series follows teenager Percy Jackson who learns that he is a demigod, the son of Greek ocean god Poseidon and a mortal mother, who learns of his divine blood and goes on a series of heroic adventures.

He is joined by his friends Annabeth another demigod and the daughter of Athena, and the satyr Grover as they battle other mythical beasts and gods.

Now, 18 years after publishing his first Percy Jackson story, Riordan returns to the world of gods and heroes for a standalone final novel.

Rick Riordan wrote the Percy Jackson novel series

How many books has Rick Riordan published?

Rick Riordan has published more than 40 books, and his best selling young adult fantasy five book series Percy Jackson & the Olympians has sold more than 30 million copies in the US alone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Percy Jackson books are part of a wider collection called the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles, which contains two other five-novel series, The Heroes of Olympus, and The Trials of Apollo. The Camp Half-Blood novels are all set in a world in which Greek gods walk the Earth.

Riordan also published the The Kane Chronicles trilogy, which focuses on Egyptian mythology, the Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard trilogy, based on Norse myths.

In addition, Riordan wrote the seven part crime series Tres Navarre, and adventure trilogy The 39 Clues, and three standalone novels, Cold Springs, Daughter of the Deep, The Sun and the Star.

Will there be another Percy Jackson book?

Yes, Riordan is due to publish another book in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, 14 years after the last instalment was released.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The upcoming novel, The Chalice of the Gods, will be a standalone follow-up to the first five books in the series and will take place between the events of The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo pentologies.

The story will follow Percy and his allies Annabeth and Grover as they help Zeus’ cupbearer his lost goblet and secure Percy a recommendation for New Rome University.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres on Disney+ on 20 December

When will The Chalice of the Gods be released?

The new novel was announced in October 2022 and will be released on 26 September 2023.

Which Percy Jackson books have been adapted?

So far just two of Rick Riordan’s novels have been adapted - they are the first two instalments of the Percy Jackson series, The Lightning Thief, and Sea of Monsters, starring Logan Lerman as the titular hero in two $90 million+ movies.

More of the Percy Jackson books were due to be adapted into films, but owing to the modest success at the box office, with the sequel making less than the first instalment, and a lukewarm response from fans, further sequels were shelved.