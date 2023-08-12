Chase & Status will perform at Boomtown this weekend after The Prodigy pulled out of the UK festival

Chase & Status have been confirmed as the replacement headline act after Prodigy pulled out of Boomtown 2023. The electronic music act will headline the Winchester festival on Sunday (August 13).

Prodigy were forced to cancel their much-anticipated headline performance after vocalist Maxim suffered a “temporary back injury”. The band confirmed they were pulling out of the festival in an Instagram post which reads: “The Prodigy have unfortunately been forced to cancel their upcoming headline festival performances at Dreambeach (ES) and Boomtown (UK) under doctor’s orders, as Maxim recovers from a temporary back injury.

“This isn’t a decision the band take lightly and they apologise to all fans who are travelling to these shows. We will update everyone on his progress and future shows as soon as possible.”

Chase & Status, who are known for hits including ‘End Credits’ and ‘Blind Faith’, will now step in for The Prodigy. The electoric dance duo is made up of Saul “Chase” Milton and Will “Status” Kennard.

But what will Chase & Status play during their Boomtown performance on Sunday and what time will their set take place? Here’s everything you need to know.

Chase & Status Boomtown stage and set time

Chase & Status will perform at Boomtown festival this weekend

Chase & Status will perform on the Grand Central stage on Sunday between 10.15pm until 11.40pm. The music duo will also be joined by special guests during their set.

Chase & Status Boomtown setlist

An official setlist for Chase & Status’ performance at Boomtown 2023 is yet to be announced. However, here’s the group’s average setlist, according to Setlist.fm: