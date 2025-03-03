Bradley Simpson ‘The Panic Years’ review: “Turn the torture into art”

Photo from ChuffMedia

Following five studio albums with The Vamps, Bradley Simpson has stepped out of his comfort zone with his debut solo album, ‘The Panic Years’.

Working with Grammy-nominated producer Boots, Simpson’s first solo album takes a reflective tone as he explores the lessons he has learnt from his life experiences and explores influences from Queens of the Stone Age, Franz Ferdinand, and Bloc Party and contains elements of pop-rock, indie-rock, and 80s-sounding synths.

Lyrically, Simpson’s storytelling shines on an album that draws on themes of love, lust, self-discovery, growth, and heartbreak, and there’s a lyrical tie throughout the composition, particularly on tracks such as ‘Picasso’ and ‘Daisies’.

The album’s opening track, ‘Cry at the Moon’, which delves into the aftermath of a failed relationship, kicks off with an acoustic-led intro before it erupts into a backdrop of reverb-soaked guitars on a track that sounds influenced by Queens of the Stone Age. In ‘Always Like This’, Simpson further showcases his fondness for rock elements on a riff-driven track that blends a prominent drumbeat with a bright guitar.

‘Picasso’ sees Simpson use an arrangement that features a prominent use of synths, jangly guitars, and drums in a track where he conveys an image of turning pain and love into artistic beauty, with the lyric “Where did you learn to break a heart? Turn the torture into art” particularly eye-catching.

In ‘Carpet Burn’, The Vamps frontman draws on pop-rock influences and reflects on “wanting more time with someone special to you.”. The 80s pop-rock ballad ‘Holy Grail’ touches on celebrating building a future with someone, with Simpson’s emotive vocals complemented by a rich electric guitar and a pulsating drum groove. ‘Getting Clear’ has a strong synth-pop influence, and vocally it is delivered in a tender manner by Simpson.

‘Daisies’ explores ‘the feeling of looking for your person’ in an upbeat synth-heavy track with jangly guitars and a pumping bass line. The impactful drumming stands out in the arrangement for ‘Favourite Band’ along with the synthesised intro on a track that strongly hints at a bitter breakup. ‘Not Us Anymore’ and ‘The Band’s Not Breaking Up’ both have a guitar-driven melody, with the former reflecting on a relationship that has come and gone.

While the synth-heavy ‘Almost’ sees Simpson reflect on what could have been, with the lyric “You are almost the best thing that happened to me” hinting at a reluctance to get closer to someone.

In conclusion, with a diverse range of sounds and influences on show, ‘The Panic Years’ is a strong start to life as a solo artist for Simpson, and it will be exciting to see what direction he heads in next.