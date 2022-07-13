The theme of this year’s Brighton and Hove Pride parade is Love, Protest and Unity

Iconic pop superstar Christina Aguilera will be the headline act at Brighton and Hove Pride, which this year marks its 30 year anniversary.

2022 is also a significant year for the Pride movement and the LGBT+ community as a whole as it is 50 years since the first Pride took place in the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will run over two days in August 2022, and all money raised from it will either go to charities and non-profit organisations or directly back into Pride.

So, when exactly is Brighton and Hove Pride 2022, when will Christina Aguilera be on stage, who else will be performing and what other events are taking place?

Here’s everything you need to know.

This is everything you need to know about Brighton Pride 2022.

When is Brighton Pride 2022?

The Pride in Brighton event will be held over two days from Saturday 6 August to Sunday 7 August 2022.

What Pride events are taking place in Brighton?

Several Pride events are taking place in Brighton over the course of the weekend.

They are:

We are Fabuloso

The official community fundraiser of Brighton and Hove Pride, We Are Fabuloso in the Park will be held on 6 and 7 August at Preston Park, Brighton.

It will host main stage artists as well as popular favourite attractions including Cabaret Tents, Queer Town, the QTIPoC stage, dance tents and a range of diverse and immersive experiences.

Performances will begin at 12 noon and end at 10.30pm on 6 August and begin at 1pm and end at 9.30pm on 7 August.

For more information, visit the We are Fabuloso information page .

Pride at the Ironworks

Pride at the Ironworks is a collaboration of cabaret, comedy and live music celebrating LGBTQ+ culture and diversity.

The event also forms part of a new year round cultural calendar of performances, which will all take place in Ironworks Studios - a multimedia studio and event space in the middle of Brighton.

Visit the Ironworks Studios website for more information about what’s on during Brighton Pride and beyond.

Pride Parade

This free and colourful carnival of diversity will mark the beginning of Brighton Pride, and lead the way to the main community fundraising event, Fabuloso in the Park on Preston Park.

The parade, which features an array of city charities, community groups, local businesses, blue light services and official Brighton and Hove Pride partners, will begin on Saturday 6 August 2022 at 11am at Hove Lawns.

The theme of this year’s parade is Love, Protest and Unity.

See the Pride Parade information page for more information.

Pride Village Party

The Pride Village Party in Brighton’s famous Kemptown is when businesses across St James St and Marine parade come together to celebrate Pride and raise extra funds for the charities and organisations Brighton Pride supports.

Entertainment zones, bars and venues, live performances and cabaret, DJs, drag artists, singers, performers, musicians will all form part of the party on 6 August and 7 August.

Visit the Pride Village Party information page for more details.

Other supporting events are also taking place throughout the weekend. Visit the Brighton Pride events information page for more details.

When is Christina Aguilera performing at Brighton Pride?

Global Superstar Christina Aguilera will headline Brighton and Hove Pride on Saturday 6 August 2022 for We Are Fabuloso!

Aguilera is a long-time supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. She has helped to raise funds in the fight against HIV and AIDS and has advocated for marriage equality, as well as speaking out against anti-LGBTQ bullying.

In 2019 the six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was given the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Ally for Equality Award.

In 2017, Aguilera said, “The LGBTQ community has never had it easy, the struggles each one of you faces daily on an individual level and on a broader political and cultural level are unimaginable, yet you keep fighting, you keep moving forward trailblazing and beating all odds with love always in your hearts.”

Paul Kemp, Director of Brighton Pride said, “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we are really thrilled to have secured an iconic star and LGBTQ+ ally such as Christina Aguilera to perform at the Preston Park Pride festival, our main fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund. It’s going to be ‘Beautiful’.”

Who else is performing at Brighton Pride 2022?

Brighton Pride gives a platform to artists who represent all of the LGBT+ community’s diversity.

During We are Fabuloso on Saturday 6 August, Aguilera will be joined on the main stage by other huge names in the music industry, including Ella Henderson, Todrick Hall, Raye, Bimini and more.

On Sunday 7 August Paloma Faith will be the headline act at We are Fabuloso, and she will be joined on the main stage by Sophie Ellis Bextor, Jake Shears, Lyra and many more.

For more information about all the performers, visit the We are Fabuloso information page .

Can I still get tickets to Brighton Pride 2022?

Yes, it is still possible to get tickets to Brighton and Hove Pride 2022.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the Brighton Pride website .

Where will the money raised by Brighton Pride 2022 go?

Money raised by the Pride event will go to The Brighton Rainbow Fund, a Brighton and Hove based grant-giving fund for local LGBT and HIV/AIDS organisations, as well as directly to the operational and running costs of producing the Pride Festival.

Some money will also be given to The Pride Social Impact Fund, which aims to support groups or organisations which need a little helping hand in making a difference in their community, as well as other Pride community grant programmes.