Cage the Elephant review: ‘One of the best live bands in the business’

Cage the Elephant returned to Manchester for the first time in five years and delivered an eye-catching performance that was well worth the wait.

As Matt Shultz hoisted a mic stand above his head during a rendition of the punk-influenced ‘Sabertooth Tiger’, he looked like a man reinvigorated as he basked in the glory of the endearing Mancunian audience and after everything he has been through in the last few years who can blame him.

Cutting a charismatic figure on stage, Shultz’s energy was infectious throughout the evening. The frontman rarely remained still throughout the 90-minute set as he danced, jumped, and raced across the stage in a commanding performance that would have impressed the likes of Iggy Pop and Mick Jagger.

And while Cage the Elephant impressed, the same can be said for both support acts. The highly energetic two-piece Girl Tones, who are produced by Cage’s Brad Shultz, hone a sound that feels like a blend of Amyl & The Sniffers and The White Stripes. They captured the eye with a riveting 30-minute set that showcased their sound, which is fuelled by crunchy guitars, dynamic drum grooves, and Kenzie Crowe’s sublime vocals.

As for Sunflower Bean, the three-piece from New York is just as good as advertised. Their sound feels like a mixture of Led Zeppelin and Nirvana with psychedelic rock textures. During their 30-minute set, they were tremendous as Nick Kivlen’s spellbinding guitar solos and Julia Cumming’s pulsating bass lines and distinctive vocals shone through on the O2 Apollo stage.

In many ways, the UK is almost like a second home for the six-piece from Kentucky. In 2007, they signed their first record deal in the UK and drew influences from the Rolling Stones and stalwarts in the Manchester music scene in The Stone Roses, Happy Mondays, Joy Division, and Oasis, whom they will open for in the North American leg of their reunion tour.

And it’s easy to see why they were selected by the Gallagher brothers.

After stepping onto the stage, the sound of screams echoed throughout the 3,500-capacity O2 Apollo, and as Shultz belted out the opening verse of the Rolling Stones-esque ‘Broken Boy’ with Daniel Tichenor’s driving bass lines shining through in the background, the atmosphere and energy were set for what was to be an explosive performance from the Kentucky rockers.

The pace was relentless to begin the set as Cage fired through hits such as the blues and garage-rock fused ‘Cry Baby’, which provides an immediate opportunity for a singalong. The Bonnie and Clyde-inspired ‘Too Late To Say Goodbye’, which feels like a James Bond theme song, draws a euphoric response from the audience and is a perfect fit between the energetic ‘Spiderhead’ and the drum-heavy ‘Good Time’ laden with shimmering guitars.

As the night unfolded, the energy remained unrelenting as the band shifted through tracks such as the riff-driven ‘Cold Cold Cold’ and the uplifting breakup song ‘Ready to Let Go' saw Shultz race across the stage as the audience belted the choruses back to him.

In the end, the six-piece performed 22 tracks in 90 minutes, and everyone got their opportunity to shine. The soaring harmonies on ‘Mess Around’ stand out, as does Nick Bockrath’s exquisite solo in ‘Ain’t No Rest For The Wicked’, while Tichenor’s bass and Jared Champion’s drum lines catch the eye in ‘Trouble'. To close the night, Brad Schulz smashed his guitar, Matt threw roses into the crowd in honour of Valentine’s Day to begin the encore, and the band closed out with ‘Cigarette Daydreams’ and ‘Come A Little Closer’ with Shultz playing the role of conductor as the Mancunian audience sang its heart out.

In spite of a five-year break from touring, there is no doubt that Cage the Elephant’s reputation as one of the best live bands in the business remains intact and they remain must-watch.