Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4 this September where we will see 16 new recruits navigate their way through strict SAS selection in the most unforgiving jungle in the world - the Thung Ui, North Vietnam.

Taking part in the challenge will be former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, and a string of reality TV stars from Love Island and TOWIE including Montana Brown, James “Arg” Argent, and Amber Turner. Joining them will be ex-Premier League footballer, Jermaine Pennant and ex-Welsh rugby international, Gareth Thomas.

Speaking on the new series, Chief Instructor, Billy said: “SAS selection course follows the ethos of the regiment. Self-motivation, self-discipline. pursuit of excellence and the will to never give up. Our recruits will be pushed emotionally, physically and mentally beyond anything they have ever experienced.

He added: “The standards will never drop but most of the recruits will!!! No concessions, No excuses !! Only results …”

Here’s what you need to know about the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 line-up, when it’s on TV, and who has left the show so far.

What can we expect from Celebirty SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023?

According to Channel 4, there will be ‘no special treatment’ for any of the celebrities, as they confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover who they really are. Not everyone will have what it takes to make it to the end of this course run by the elite team of ex-Special Forces operators - Chief Instructor, Billy Billingham MBE and his team of Directing Staff (DS), Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many social media followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status and luxuries are stripped away.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 line up

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock is a British politician who served as Health Secretary during the COVID-19 pandemic. Born in Cheshire, Hancock was elected to Parliament as MP for West Suffolk in 2010.

Gareth Gates

Gareth Gates is a singer-songwriter from West Yorkshire. His rise to fame came off the back of his appearance on Pop Idol in 2002. He’s since sold over 3.5 million records in the UK.

Michelle Heaton

Michelle Heaton is a singer and member of pop group, Liberty X. The 44-year-old was born in Gateshead and has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Come Dine with Me.

Siva Kaneswaran

Siva Kaneswaran is a singer known for being a member of the boyband, The Wanted. The band’s debut album was released on 25 October 2010 and peaked at number four on the UK Albums Chart.

Danielle Lloyd

Danielle Lloyd is an English model and TV personality. She has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and The Weakest Link.

Melinda Messenger

Melinda Messenger is a TV personality and former glamour model. Messenger is returning to TV after a stint in the 00s which saw her appear on Celebrity Big Brother and present a number of shows.

Jermaine Pennant

Jermaine Pennant is a former Premier League footballer who amassed a total of 350 league appearances during his 18-year career.

Gareth Thomas

Gareth Thomas is a former professional rugby union and rugby league player from Wales. He is the third-highest Wales try scorer and the first to reach 100 test caps.

James “Arg” Argent

James Argent is an English television personality known for his regular role on The Only Way is Essex from 2010-2018.

Montana Brown

Montana Brown is an English reality TV star known for being a contestant on the third season of the ITV dating reality show Love Island.

Teddy Soares

Teddy Soares is an English reality TV star, also known for appearing on Love Island. The 26-years old Senior financial consultant from Manchester, took part in the seventh season of the show.

Amber Turner

Amber Turner is a TV personality known for joining the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2017. The 30-year-old has amassed more than 850,000 followers on her personal Instagram account.

Zoe Lyons

Zoe Lyons is a British TV presenter and comedian. She has appeared on a host of shows including Mock the Week, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and The Paul O’Grady Show.

Kirsty-Leigh Porter

Kirsty-Leigh Porter is an English soap star best known for portraying Zoe Willson on Coronation Street. She also appeared in both Emmerdale and Hollyoakes.

Perri Shakes-Drayton

Perri Shakes-Drayton is a former track and field athlete who represented Great Britain. In 2018, Shakes-Drayton took part in the tenth series of the ITV show Dancing on Ice.

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE

Jon-Allan Butterworth MBE is a British paralympic cyclist. He represented Great Britain at the 2012 & 2016 Summer Paralympics and previously served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

How to watch Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 will return to Channel 4 at the end of September.

The first of seven episodes airs on Tuesday 26 September at 9.30pm on Channel 4 . The show will then continue every Sunday at 9pm from 1 October.