There’s one brotherly or sisterly connection though which is particularly close - twins. These celebrities all know what it’s like to have a literal other half because they are all twins.
Identical or faternal, brother or sister, these celebrities have one thing in common, they were born just a few minutes apart from their sibling and have always shared a birthday and an extra close bond.
Take a look through our gallery to see 11 celebrities who are twins, including some you probably didn’t know about - and one pair enjoyed tricking people by swapping places!
1. Scarlett and Hunter Johansson
Scarlett and Hunter Johansson, aged 39, are incredibly close. In an interviee with Parade, Scarlett said: "I think a lot of people spend their life looking for a partner, someone to be a mirror to reflect upon, to remind them that they've lived. My twin brother has always been that for me." Hunter told the publication, "She is my other half. Nothing is more important to me than my twin." Scarlett is, of course, a Hollywood actress and though her twin accompanies her on the red carpet often he actually has a career in politic and public service, and is also known for charity work. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Gisele and Patricia Bundchen
Gisele and Patricia Bundchen are also very close. They both thought about careers in modelling, and while Gisele went on become a Victoria's Secret angel model Patricia decided it wasn't the path for her and instead became her twin's manager. The 44-year-olds spend a lot of time together. Gisele told People. "I know she's got my back like I got hers . . . we trust each other, and we always want the best for one another, and that is priceless." Photo by Instagram/@gisele. | Instagram/@gisele Photo: Instagram/@gisele
Ashton and Michael Kutcher were born five minutes apart 46 years ago, but they have very different lives. Kutcher has had a successful acting career which has spanned more than 20 years. His twin brother had a difficult start to life as he was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at aged three, and then had heart failure leading to a heart transplant at 13. Michael is a spokesperson for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation and an advisor at Joshin, a coaching company that helps curate inclusive and accessible workplaces. Michael has called Ashton his "best friend" while the actor has called his bro his "hero". Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Rami and Sami Malek
Rami and Sami Malek not only have rhyming names, but they are also identical twins. The 43-year-olds have a great connection and often support each other in their careers. Rami is an actor, while Sami is a teacher. Rami spoke about their connection on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said the pair would often switch places in high school and college. He told the host that while they are identical twins, they "don't look as much alike" now, however, and can't get away with swapping identities anymore. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
