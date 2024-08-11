1 . Scarlett and Hunter Johansson

Scarlett and Hunter Johansson, aged 39, are incredibly close. In an interviee with Parade, Scarlett said: "I think a lot of people spend their life looking for a partner, someone to be a mirror to reflect upon, to remind them that they've lived. My twin brother has always been that for me." Hunter told the publication, "She is my other half. Nothing is more important to me than my twin." Scarlett is, of course, a Hollywood actress and though her twin accompanies her on the red carpet often he actually has a career in politic and public service, and is also known for charity work. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images