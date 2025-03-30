Mother’s Day falls in March in the UK, but the date changes every year according to the lunar calendar - and that means that today, (Sunday March 30), mums up and down the country will be celebrated by their children and families.
As an extra special addition, some who have given birth in the last year will be celebrating their very first Mother’s Day. Among them will be 13 new celebrity mums. Some of them have had to wait almost a year for their first Mothering Sunday as they gave birth shortly after the day last year, while others have welcomed their bundles of joy in the last few days and weeks.
1. Fleur East
Singer Fleur East gave birth to her baby girl Nova on March 22, 2024. Announcing her arrival on Instagram, she wrote: "So grateful to God for this blessing. Our little Nova was born on the 22nd March and it feels like she's always been here." She shares her daughter with her husband, designer Marcel Badiane-Robin. | Instagram/@fleureast.
2. Suki Waterhouse
Model Suki Waterhouse welcomed a baby girl with then husband-to-be actor Robert Pattison at some time in March 2025. The couple have not publicly announced their daughter's name or her precise birth date. The pair, who have since got married, posted about the baby girl's arrival on April 5. They posted: "Welcome to the world angel", alongside this photo of Waterhouse cradling the newborn. So, we're assuming this is likely to be her first Mother's Day but it might actually be her second as Mother's Day was on March 10 last year. | Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse.
3. Amelia Murs
Amelia Murs, wife of singer Olly Murs, gave birth to the couple's daughter Madison back in April. Olly shared the news by on Instagram by posting a photo of the duo carrying their newborn daughter out of hospital in a carrier. He wrote: "Our mini murs has arrived. Madison we love you so much already." | Instagram/@ollymurs.
4. Emily Atack
Actress, comedian and TV personality Emily Atack welcomed baby born Barney in June. She shared this black and white photo of herself and scentist boyfriend Doctor Alistair Garner cuddling the newborn on June 20 and wrote: "We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true." | Instagram/@emilyatack
