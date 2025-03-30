2 . Suki Waterhouse

Model Suki Waterhouse welcomed a baby girl with then husband-to-be actor Robert Pattison at some time in March 2025. The couple have not publicly announced their daughter's name or her precise birth date. The pair, who have since got married, posted about the baby girl's arrival on April 5. They posted: "Welcome to the world angel", alongside this photo of Waterhouse cradling the newborn. So, we're assuming this is likely to be her first Mother's Day but it might actually be her second as Mother's Day was on March 10 last year. | Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse.