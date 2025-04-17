In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died so far in April 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Val Kilmer
Val Kilmer died aged 65 on April 1. Kilmer’s daughter Mercedes told The New York Times that her father died after a battle with pneumonia. The actor is best known for his breakthrough role as TL Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in 1986’s Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise. He went on to portray the eponymous caped crusader in the 1995 film Batman Forever. The star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and underwent chemotherapy, two tracheotomies, and a tracheal procedure that severely damaged his vocal chords and gave him difficulty speaking. His last job on screen came in 2022, when he reprised his Top Gun role for the long-awaited and beloved sequel Top Gun: Maverick. | WireImage
2. Vittorio Pirbazar
Bodybuilder, Netflix and Youtube star Vittorio Pirbazar, aged 44, died after he collapsed while running on a treadmill in the gym. The star rose to fame as part of the Hardgainer Crew, a group of YouTuber fitness influencers. He also had his own channel, which had over 200,000 subscribers. He appeared in 2018 Netflix hit Dogs of Berlin. Photo by Instagram/@vito_vittorio. | Instagram/@vito_vittorio Photo: Instagram/@vito_vittorio
3. Iconic 60s singer Johnny Tillotson has died aged 86, his wife Nancy has confirmed.
Iconic 60s singer Johnny Tillotson died aged 86, his wife confirmed. The musician was best known for his song ‘Poetry In Motion’, which was released in 1961 and topped the UK charts. His wife of 45 years, Nancy Tillotson, confirmed that her husband had passed away aged 86 in a statement to TMZ. She also confirmed that he died from complications with Parkinson’s Disease. | YouTube Photo: YouTube
4. Lee Montague
BBC legend and BAFTA winner Lee Montague who appeared in Bergerac died at the age of 97. L to r, Lee Montague, Priscilla Morgan and Leo McKern (1920 - 2002) in a scene from the play, 'The Alchemist'. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) | (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
