4 . Brion Whitley and Shanté Glover

Brion Whitley and Shanté Glover took part in Temptation Island, which aired on Netflix earlier this year. The show asked couples at a crossroads to move in to separate single-sex villas, with a group of single men and women sent to tempt them - to see if their relationship could withstand the test. Shanté made platonic connections with the single men at her villa, but Brion had a threesome with two of the single women in his villa, Courtney Randolph and Alex Zamora. They still left the island as a couple, with Brion promising to find a therapist. The pair initially posted on Instagram in March, just after the show finished airing, to say they were still together. But on April 7, less than a month after ﻿the show's premiere, Shanté revealed on her Instagram Stories that she and Brion had broken up. “After much thought and reflection, Brion and I have decided to part ways for now,” she wrote. She added that there was “no bad blood, just two people recognising that we need time and space to process this journey.” | Netflix Photo: Netflix