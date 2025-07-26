From long-running favourites like Love is Blind to Love Island, to newer fan obsessions like Love Triangle, there’s many dating shows that people can sign up to if they fancy looking for love - or in some cases testing their love - in front of millions on a national . . . or even global . . . TV show.
It’s no surprise, therefore, the countless couples have been created by these shows. Unfortunately, this has also led to multiple break-ups as some pairings realise they are not quite meant to be once they take their relationship out in to the real world.
Some couples split mere weeks after they have left the secluded world created by the show sparks flew on, while some remain together for a few years before shockingly separated.
Take a look through our gallery below to see the dating reality show couples who have called it quits so far this year, as of July 2025.
1. Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis
Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis got married at the end of season 7 of hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind, but she announced in January 2025 that they were divorcing after a year of marriage. In a statement, Ashley said: “Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage. While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.” The pair had bonded over their shared values, and though they came up against an obstacle with Tyler revealed he had been a sperm donor for a friend and had three biological children, they decided to go ahead with their marriage. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix Photo: Netflix
2. Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
Love Island couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page 'quietly' split following 'Strictly curse' speculation. They met on the ITV dating show back in 2022 and had been together for two and a half years before they split in January, shortly after Tasha was a contestant on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. They confirmed their separation in February. In her memoir Your Superpower, Tasha said in April that she said she knew "deep down it wasn't right". On a podcast the following month, she said the pair had been struggling prior to her time on Strictly, but then this made them "grow apart". | Getty
3. Brianna Balram and Demari Davis
Brianna Balram and Demari Davis left Netflix's Too Hot to Handle as a couple in 2024, but their relationship ended days before what's supposed to be the most romantic day of the year. Bri confirmed the breakup in a TikTok video, stating that it was her ex who ended their relationship shortly before Valentine's Day. She hinted that he had been unfaithful to her by discussing a "coming to you as a woman" direct message. Demari posted his own TikTok video, where he did not address the reason for the break-up directly, but he insisted he is not the person some people think he is and cryptically said that sometimes "the hardest thing to do when you love somebody is to know when it's time to leave". He added that he didn't feel like he owed anyone an explanation about why his relationship had ended. Photo by Instagram/@thebriannabalram. | Instagram/@thebriannabalram
4. Brion Whitley and Shanté Glover
Brion Whitley and Shanté Glover took part in Temptation Island, which aired on Netflix earlier this year. The show asked couples at a crossroads to move in to separate single-sex villas, with a group of single men and women sent to tempt them - to see if their relationship could withstand the test. Shanté made platonic connections with the single men at her villa, but Brion had a threesome with two of the single women in his villa, Courtney Randolph and Alex Zamora. They still left the island as a couple, with Brion promising to find a therapist. The pair initially posted on Instagram in March, just after the show finished airing, to say they were still together. But on April 7, less than a month after the show's premiere, Shanté revealed on her Instagram Stories that she and Brion had broken up. “After much thought and reflection, Brion and I have decided to part ways for now,” she wrote. She added that there was “no bad blood, just two people recognising that we need time and space to process this journey.” | Netflix Photo: Netflix
