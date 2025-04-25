1 . Val Kilmer

Val Kilmer died aged 65 on April 1. Kilmer’s daughter Mercedes told The New York Times that her father died after a battle with pneumonia. The actor is best known for his breakthrough role as TL Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in 1986’s Top Gun alongside Tom Cruise. He went on to portray the eponymous caped crusader in the 1995 film Batman Forever. The star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and underwent chemotherapy, two tracheotomies, and a tracheal procedure that severely damaged his vocal chords and gave him difficulty speaking. His last job on screen came in 2022, when he reprised his Top Gun role for the long-awaited and beloved sequel Top Gun: Maverick. | WireImage