Unfortunately, we’ve had to report on the deaths of many reality TV stars and social media influencers in 2024 - and some of them have died in truly awful circumstances.
These are the faces of 19 internet and TV personalities whose tragic and untimely deaths have caused shockwaves in their communities, particularly due to the tragic circumstances in which they were found dead. May they all rest in peace.
1. Liberzh Kpadonu
Russian reality TV star Liberzh Kpadonu was found dead, aged 36, in March - more than a month after she was last seen or heard from. She is said to have been laying dead for more than 40 days before she was found deceased in her flat. On February 14, she posted a video on her social media to tell her fans that she was travelling to have surgery to remove a tumour. It seems she expected the surgery could pose a risk to her life as she was crying and said goodbye to everyone she knew. This came several months after she posted to tell her fans that a tumour had been found in her right lung. Local reports say she died at home shortly after having the surgery. Photo by TikTok/Liberzh Kpadonu. | TikTok/Liberzh Kpadonu. Photo: TikTok/Liberzh Kpadonu.
2. Rebecca Olugbemi's brother
Youtuber Rebecca Olugbemi found her brother dead outside their home after hearing gunshots being fired while she was filming her latest beauty video for the social media platform in June. The US influencer was filming a beauty tutorial at the time of the incident and the moment she heard the gunshots was caught on camera. It was only when she went to investigate that she found that her brother Isaiah had been killed. Photo by X. | X Photo: X
3. Aanvi Kamdar
Instagram influencer Aanvi Kamdar, died aged 26, after falling down a gorge while recording a social media video in July. She was on a trip with seven friends when fell into the gorge in India. Police officers said she is believed to have been shooting a reel for her Instagram account when she slipped. Photo by Instagram/@theglocaljournal. | Instagram/@theglocaljournal Photo: Instagram/@theglocaljournal
4. Pan Xiaoting
Pan Xiaoting, a Chinese mukbang food influencer, who has died aged 24 during a 10-hour food binge in July. The extreme eater died from a suspected stomach tear which occurred while she was eating 10kg (22lbs) of food, including chicken, seafood and chocolate cake. Photo by X. | X Photo: X
