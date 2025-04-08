Social media influencers who have died in shocking circumstances so far in 2025, as of March 17. Photos by social media sites. Composite image by NationalWorld.Social media influencers who have died in shocking circumstances so far in 2025, as of March 17. Photos by social media sites. Composite image by NationalWorld.
20 most shocking deaths of influencers in 2025 so far - from being boiled to death to childbirth

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand

Lifestyle & Fashion Writer, NationalWorld

11 minutes ago

The death of a loved one is always upsetting, but when people die in sudden or difficult circumstances their passing can be even harder to come to terms with.

Unfortunately, we’ve had to report on the deaths of many reality TV stars and social media influencers so far in 2025, as of Tuesday April 8 - and some of them have died in truly awful circumstances.

These are the faces of x internet and TV personalities whose tragic and untimely deaths have caused shockwaves in their communities, particularly due to the tragic circumstances in which they were found dead. May they all rest in peace.

Read more:

Jack Hoffman, a viral internet star, died of brain cancer at the age of 19 in January - four years after his dad also died of the disease. Jack won the hearts of millions in 2013 when he was invited on to the pitch during a University of Nebraska Cornhuskers football game and ran for a touchdown. He battled cancer for 14 years before his death. Jack's father, Andy Hoffman, died in 2021 at the age of 42 after being diagnosed with another form of brain cancer in 2020. Photo by Instagram/@teamjackfoundation.

1. Jack Hoffman

Jack Hoffman, a viral internet star, died of brain cancer at the age of 19 in January - four years after his dad also died of the disease. Jack won the hearts of millions in 2013 when he was invited on to the pitch during a University of Nebraska Cornhuskers football game and ran for a touchdown. He battled cancer for 14 years before his death. Jack's father, Andy Hoffman, died in 2021 at the age of 42 after being diagnosed with another form of brain cancer in 2020. Photo by Instagram/@teamjackfoundation. | Instagram/@teamjackfoundation Photo: Instagram/@teamjackfoundation

Youtuber Agustín Paul, aged 22, who is known to his fans as El Pinky, was tortured and killed by a Mexican drugs cartel in January. He was found dead with his hands and feet bound together. Photo by Instagram/@dpaul04_.

2. Agustín Paul AKA El Pinky

Youtuber Agustín Paul, aged 22, who is known to his fans as El Pinky, was tortured and killed by a Mexican drugs cartel in January. He was found dead with his hands and feet bound together. Photo by Instagram/@dpaul04_. | Instagram/@dpaul04_ Photo: Instagram/@dpaul04_

Food influencer Rebecca ‘Boo’ Wylie Simms died in January aged 39 after complications due to surgery during an operation. Photo by Instagram/@ladyandlarder.

3. Rebecca ‘Boo’ Wylie Simms

Food influencer Rebecca ‘Boo’ Wylie Simms died in January aged 39 after complications due to surgery during an operation. Photo by Instagram/@ladyandlarder. | Instagram/@ladyandlarder. Photo: Instagram/@ladyandlarder

Super car influencer Ricardo Godoi died aged 45in January, after going under general anaesthetic for a back tattoo and suffering a cardiac arrest. Photo by Instagram/@ricardo.godoi.oficial.

4. Ricardo Godoi

Super car influencer Ricardo Godoi died aged 45in January, after going under general anaesthetic for a back tattoo and suffering a cardiac arrest. Photo by Instagram/@ricardo.godoi.oficial. | Instagram/@ricardo.godoi.oficial Photo: Instagram/@ricardo.godoi.oficial

