Unfortunately, we’ve had to report on the deaths of many reality TV stars and social media influencers so far in 2025, as of Friday April 25 - and some of them have died in truly awful circumstances.
These are the faces of x internet and TV personalities whose tragic and untimely deaths have caused shockwaves in their communities, particularly due to the tragic circumstances in which they were found dead. May they all rest in peace.
1. Jack Hoffman
Jack Hoffman, a viral internet star, died of brain cancer at the age of 19 in January - four years after his dad also died of the disease. Jack won the hearts of millions in 2013 when he was invited on to the pitch during a University of Nebraska Cornhuskers football game and ran for a touchdown. He battled cancer for 14 years before his death. Jack's father, Andy Hoffman, died in 2021 at the age of 42 after being diagnosed with another form of brain cancer in 2020. Photo by Instagram/@teamjackfoundation. | Instagram/@teamjackfoundation Photo: Instagram/@teamjackfoundation
2. Agustín Paul AKA El Pinky
Youtuber Agustín Paul, aged 22, who is known to his fans as El Pinky, was tortured and killed by a Mexican drugs cartel in January. He was found dead with his hands and feet bound together. Photo by Instagram/@dpaul04_. | Instagram/@dpaul04_ Photo: Instagram/@dpaul04_
3. Rebecca ‘Boo’ Wylie Simms
Food influencer Rebecca ‘Boo’ Wylie Simms died in January aged 39 after complications due to surgery during an operation. Photo by Instagram/@ladyandlarder. | Instagram/@ladyandlarder. Photo: Instagram/@ladyandlarder
4. Ricardo Godoi
Super car influencer Ricardo Godoi died aged 45in January, after going under general anaesthetic for a back tattoo and suffering a cardiac arrest. Photo by Instagram/@ricardo.godoi.oficial. | Instagram/@ricardo.godoi.oficial Photo: Instagram/@ricardo.godoi.oficial
