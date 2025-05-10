In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died so far in May 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.

Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.

Jill Sobule Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule died aged 66 in a house fire in Minnesota. She was best known for her groundbreaking 1995 hit song I Kissed A Girl. Her single Supermodel also featured on the soundtrack for the seminal 90s teen film Clueless.

Kirk Medas Kirk Medas, a former cast member of MTV's Floribama Shore, died at the age of 33. He passed away due to liver failure, after being hospitalised in intensive for nearly two weeks.

Peter McParland Peter McParland, scorer of two goals to lift FA Cup for Aston Villa, died aged 91. He is pictured in 1957.

Charley Scalies Charley Scalies, the actor best known for his roles in The Wire and The Sopranos, died at the age of 84 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.