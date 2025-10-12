In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died in October 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Dr Jane Goodall
Adored British conservationist and inspirational chimpanzee expert Dame Jane Goodall died. The Jane Goodall Institute announced the environmental icon died from “natural causes” while in California as part of a speaking tour in the United States at the age of 91. | -
2. Dame Patricia Routledge
TV legend Dame Patricia Routledge, who was best known for her role in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, died at the age of 96. Her agent confirmed she died peacefully in her sleep. She is pictured in 2004 with her MBE. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
3. Milan Mandaric
Former Premier League club owner Milan Mandaric died at the age of 87 following a short illness. The Serbian-American businessman owned Portsmouth, Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday in his career and has been survived by his two daughters and three grandchildren. | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images
4. Kimberly Hébert Gregory
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, star of Vice Principal, died at the age of 52. Kimberly's other credits include The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Better Call Saul, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Two and a Half Men. | VP