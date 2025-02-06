In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died in February 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Lee Joo-Sil
Squid Games actress Lee Joo-Sil died only three months after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 81 years old. She played the mother of Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and stepmother of Hwang In Ho (Lee Byung Hun) in the second season of the hit Netflix show. She died at her home in South Korea, after being diagnosed with cancer in November. Photo by X. | X Photo: X
2. Margaret Miles-Bramwell
Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE, the founder and chair of the UK and Ireland’s leading weight management organisation Slimming World, died at the age of 76. | Slimming World Photo: Slimming World
3. Barbie Hsu
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu died at the age of 48. She died from pneumonia - which was triggered by a bout of influenza. Meteor Garden, a TV adaptation of a 1990s Japanese comic book of the same name in 2001, helped Hsu become a star across the world. She is pictured in 2006. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
4. Brian Murphy
Actor and comedian Brian Murphy died at age 92. Murphy was best known for his role in the 1970s British sitcoms Man About the House and George and Mildred. He passed away at his home in Kent. He is pictured in 1965. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
