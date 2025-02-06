1 . Lee Joo-Sil

Squid Games actress Lee Joo-Sil died only three months after being diagnosed with cancer. She was 81 years old. She played the mother of Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and stepmother of Hwang In Ho (Lee Byung Hun) in the second season of the hit Netflix show. She died at her home in South Korea, after being diagnosed with cancer in November. Photo by X. | X Photo: X