1 . Carson Jones

Former USBA welterweight champion boxer Carson Jones died at the age of 38. He had recently become ill after complications during oesophagus surgery. Jones had told his social media followers in January that he was struggling with gastrointestinal problems. His digestive tract was affected as a result, which caued Jones distress and left him struggling to eat. Photo by X/@GoldenCalebT. | X/@GoldenCalebT Photo: X/@GoldenCalebT