In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died in March 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Carson Jones
Former USBA welterweight champion boxer Carson Jones died at the age of 38. He had recently become ill after complications during oesophagus surgery. Jones had told his social media followers in January that he was struggling with gastrointestinal problems. His digestive tract was affected as a result, which caued Jones distress and left him struggling to eat. Photo by X/@GoldenCalebT. | X/@GoldenCalebT Photo: X/@GoldenCalebT
2. Angie Stone
Grammy-Nominated singer Angie Stone died in car crash at age 63. She was known for her R&B solo hits such as ‘Wish I Didn’t Miss You,’was born on December 18, 1961 in Columbia, South Carolina, USA. Her death was confirmed on Facebook by her daughter, Ladi Diamond. | Getty Images for TV One
3. David Johansen
New York Dolls frontman David Johansen died aged 75 after battling stage 4 cancer and a brain tumour. A statement announcing his death read: "David Johansen passed away peacefully at home, holding the hands of his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah, in the sunlight surrounded by music and flowers. After a decade of profoundly compromised health he died of natural causes at the age of 75." | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
4. Kathryn Apanowicz
Actress and broadcaster Kathryn Apanowicz, who starred in BBC programmes and soaps including Eastenders and Emmerdale, died aged 64 after a long illness. Kathryn was the partner of former Countdown host Richard Whiteley. The pair were together from 1994 until his death in 2005. He died at the age of 61 of heart problems. | Martin Ballard/Facebook
