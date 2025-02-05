27-year-old actor dies of fatal infection after believing he had a common cold or flu

A 27-year-old actor who thought he had a common cold or flu died of a fatal infection.

Reports indicate that Chinese actor Eugene Liang Youcheng initially thought he had a common cold. But, his condition rapidly deteriorated and he was taken to hospital.

He was found to have a central nervous system infection which became fatal and he died a short time later, according to local news reports. No family members were present at the time of his death.

Central nervous system infections can arise from multiple viruses that invade the nervous system, causing conditions such as meningitis or encephalitis. Over 80% of these cases are linked to enteroviruses, and if left untreated, they can have a high mortality rate.

These infections can occur when a virus or bacteria enters the brain, according to the London Clinic. It may become a cause for concern when it gets to the brain. This can occur through the blood, the nerves, or a skull fracture. When the central nervous system is infected, bacteria can multiply and the body may then have a physical response through inflammation and swelling.

Youcheng was known for appearing in period dramas. He died on Thursday (January 30). No further details are available at the time. Fans have been expressing their shock on social media by posting images of his face with the crying face emoji.