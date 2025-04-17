In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died so far in 2025, this gallery remembers the actors, musicians and other stars we have lost in the first few weeks of the year.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives so far this year, as of Tuesday April 8, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Wayne Osmond
Wayne Osmond, who sang with his brothers in chart-topping pop group The Osmonds, died aged 73, on January 1, his family confirmed. He died of a stroke and leaves behind his wife and five children. Wayne is pictured with brothers Merrill and Jay at the Apollo, Glasgow, on the British leg of their European tour in October 1973. | Getty Images
2. Jeff Baena
Filmmaker Jeff Baena, the husband of actress Aubrey Plaza, took his own life at the age of 47 in January. Baena was known for writing 2020 thriller Horse Girl, which he also directed, and 2004 comedy I Heart Huckabees. Baena was with Plaza for more than a decade prior to his death. Plaza and Baena's family described his death as an “unimaginable tragedy”. | .
3. The Vivienne
RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and Dancing on Ice star The Vivienne was found dead at the age of 32 by her dad and stepmum days before a planned move and holiday in January. She was found dead in the bathroom of her home. Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances. At an inquest in to her death it was revealed, however, that "post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death.” | Getty Images
4. Linda Nolan
Singer, actress and Mirror columnist Linda Nolan died aged 65 in January. She died 20 years after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer that eventually spread to her brain. The star was a singer, West End star, TV personality, charity campaigner, author and a founding member of The Nolans, the pop group she performed in alongside her sisters. | Getty Images
