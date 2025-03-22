1 . Jack Hoffman

Jack Hoffman, a viral internet star, died of brain cancer at the age of 19 in January - four years after his dad also died of the disease. Jack won the hearts of millions in 2013 when he was invited on to the pitch during a University of Nebraska Cornhuskers football game and ran for a touchdown. He battled cancer for 14 years before his death. Jack's father, Andy Hoffman, died in 2021 at the age of 42 after being diagnosed with another form of brain cancer in 2020. Photo by Instagram/@teamjackfoundation. | Instagram/@teamjackfoundation Photo: Instagram/@teamjackfoundation