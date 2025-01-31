In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died in January 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Wayne Osmond
Wayne Osmond, who sang with his brothers in chart-topping pop group The Osmonds, died aged 73, on January 1, his family confirmed. He died of a stroke and leaves behind his wife and five children. Wayne is pictured with brothers Merrill and Jay at the Apollo, Glasgow, on the British leg of their European tour in October 1973. | Getty Images
2. David Lodge
Two-time Booker Prize-shortlisted novelist David Lodge died three years after his wife on January 1, his publisher said. He was known for his plays, memoirs, TV scripts, and books, including Small World and Nice Works which were nominated for the famous literary award. He was 89. His wife Mary died in January 2022. | Getty Images
3. Agnes Keleti
Agnes Keleti, a Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, has died aged 103, days short of her 104th birthday. Keleti died on the morning of January 2 in Budapest, the Hungarian state news agency reported. She won a total of 10 Olympic medals in gymnastics, including five golds, for Hungary at the 1952 Helsinki Games and the 1956 Melbourne Games. She would have turned 104 on January 4. | AFP via Getty Images
4. Brenton Wood
Brenton Wood, best known for his hit track The Oogum Boogum Song from 1967, died aged 83 in January. His assistant, Manny Gallegos, said he died "peacefully" in his sleep. | @officialmr_woodrecords on Instagram
