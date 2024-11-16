2 . Glynis Johns

Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs Winifred Banks in 1964 film Mary Poppins, also died in January. She was 100 and passed of natural causes. Her manager Mitch Clem said: “My heart is heavy with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives. She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years." | Popperfoto via Getty Images