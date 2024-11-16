In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died so far in 2024, we have put together this gallery in October 2024.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. David Soul
Starsky & Hutch television series actor David Soul died in January at the age of 80. His death was confirmed by his wife, Helen Snell said in a statement. She said: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.” | Getty Images
2. Glynis Johns
Glynis Johns, known for her role as Mrs Winifred Banks in 1964 film Mary Poppins, also died in January. She was 100 and passed of natural causes. Her manager Mitch Clem said: “My heart is heavy with the passing of my beloved client Glynis Johns. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives. She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth. Her light shined very brightly for 100 years." | Popperfoto via Getty Images
3. E. Duke Vincent
Emmy award-winning producer and writer E. Duke Vincent died at the age of 91 in February. He was the mastermind behind legendary television shows such as Dynasty and Beverly Hills 90210. His wife Pamela announced his death and said: "With profound sorrow I inform you of the passing of my beloved and brilliant husband, E. Duke Vincent, a legendary Blue Angel, an Emmy award-winning television producer and writer, and an accomplished novelist." | Getty Images
4. Tony Ganios
Tony Ganios, star of 80s cult film 'Porky's, died of a heart attack at the age of 64 in February. The actor's fiancée, Amanda, told TMZ that Ganios, who was known for his role as Anthony 'Meat' Tuperello in the 1981 sex comedy and its sequels, died in hospital. He had been found to be suffering with a severe spinal cord infection. He went into surgery, but suffered a fatal heart attack the following day as he was recovering. | Photo by his fiancee Amanda/X/@Pinkyrat87. Photo: Photo by his fiancee Amanda/X/@Pinkyrat87.
