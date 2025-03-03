3 . The Vivienne

RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner and Dancing on Ice star The Vivienne was found dead at the age of 32 by her dad and stepmum days before a planned move and holiday in January. She was found dead in the bathroom of her home. Police attended and confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances. At an inquest in to her death it was revealed, however, that "post-mortem testing has been undertaken, identifying an unnatural cause of death.” | Getty Images