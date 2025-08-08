In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died so far in August 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Jeannie Seely
Jeannie Seely, the soulful country music singer behind songs as Don’t Touch Me, died at the age of 85. Her publicist, Don Murry Grubbs, said she died after succumbing to complications from an intestinal infection. | Getty Images
2. Loni Anderson
Actress Loni Anderson, star of WKRP in Cincinnati, died just two days before her 80th birthday. She died following a "prolonged illness". Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) | Getty Images Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
3. David Roach
David Roach, lead singer and co-founder of the hard rock band Junkyard, died at the age of 59. He died following a battle with an aggressive form of skin cancer, just two weeks after marrying his long-time partner, Jennifer. | GoFundMe
4. James Whale
Veteran , TalkTV broadcaster James Whale died aged 74 following a long battle with stage four kidney cancer. He was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2000. He had one kidney removed and later revealed in 2020 that the disease had spread to his kidney, spine, brain and lungs. | PA
