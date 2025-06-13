In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died so far in June 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Uriah Rennie
Uriah Rennie, the first black Premier League referee, died at the age of 65. The Jamaica-born official grew up in Sheffield and oversaw more than 300 matches. While on holiday in Turkey last year, he felt severe pain in his back and doctors discovered he had an inoperable neurological condition that left him wheelchair-bound. | Getty
2. Pippa Scott
Hollywood legend Pippa Scott who starred inThe Twilight Zone, has died at 90. Pippa, who also starred in The Twilight Zone, The Searchers and Auntie Mame, died at her home from heart failure in Santa Monica. She is pictured left with Lana Wood in 2006. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images
3. Wayne Lewis
Atlantic Starr's founding member Wayne Lewis died at the age of 68. The American singer and keyboardist was a pivotal force behind the group’s success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which included chart-topping hits such as Always, Secret Lovers and Masterpiece. His cause of death has not been disclosed. | Atlantic Starr
4. Frederick Forsyth
Frederick Forsyth, the author of The Day of The Jackal, died at the age of 86 after a brief illness. The best-selling author was surrounded by his family as he died at home. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ
