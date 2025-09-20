1 . Joe Bugner

Former heavyweight champion and British boxing legend Joe Bugner died. Born in Hungary but raised in the UK, the former British, European, and Commonwealth heavyweight champion fought legends like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. He twice went the distance with Ali - first in Las Vegas in 1973, then in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 in a world title fight that lasted 15 rounds. Both ended in unanimous decision defeats. Photo: PA