In tribute to the stars of TV, film, music and the internet who have died so far in September 2025, this gallery remembers the actors and musicians we have lost this month.
Read on to remember the famous faces who have sadly lost their lives, and remember the joy they brought to us with their talents.
1. Joe Bugner
Former heavyweight champion and British boxing legend Joe Bugner died. Born in Hungary but raised in the UK, the former British, European, and Commonwealth heavyweight champion fought legends like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. He twice went the distance with Ali - first in Las Vegas in 1973, then in Kuala Lumpur in 1975 in a world title fight that lasted 15 rounds. Both ended in unanimous decision defeats. Photo: PA
2. Graham Greene
Graham Greene, who won an Oscar nomination for his celebrated role in the Hollywood flick Dances With Wolves, died aged 73. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Jimmy Bone
Former Scotland striker and manager Jimmy Bone died at the age of 75. Photo: SNS Group
4. Giorgio Armani
Fashion legend Giorgio Armani died at 91. Over the years, Armani had become known for dressing A-list celebrities such as George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Angelina Jolie. | AFP via Getty Images