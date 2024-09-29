They say that love can come from all kinds of places, and these famous faces have found it by looking outside of their famous circles.
Following the news that singer Lana Del Rey has marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene - one month after announcing her new romance - we decided to take a look at other celebs who have married people outside of the entertainment industry.
It looks like the secret to a long-lasting union could well be doing this as many of these couples have been married for a number of years. One couple have just celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary and another have been blissfully wed for 30 years.
Click through our gallery below to find out more.
1. George and Amal Clooney
George Clooney and his wife Amal are one of the world's most powerful couples. She is an accomplished barrister and human rights advocate, but wasn’t in the public eye at all when she met the Hollywood actor at his home near Lake Como, Italy, in 2013. They married in an intimate ceremony at the Aman Canal Grande luxury resort in Venice, Italy, a year after they met and celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary on September 27. Photo by Getty Images. | Joe Maher/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman
Anne Hathaway met her future husband, jewelry designer Adam Shulman, at the Palm Springs Film Festival back in 2008. Apparently, for Hathaway, it was love at first sight and they tied the knot four years later, and now have two children together, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman who were born in 2016 and 2019 respectively. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger
Paul Rudd married Julie Yaeger in 2003. He met her in his publicist's office, where she worked, shortly after working on the film, Clueless in 1995. They share two children; son Jack, aged 18, and daughter Darby, age 14. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images
4. Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband cinematographer Daniel Moder. They met on the set of her film, The Mexican, in 2000. They got married in 2002. They welcomed their eldest children, 19-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter in November 2004, and then son Henry Daniel, aged 17, in June 2007. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.