Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday in June every year, which means that though the exact date changes every year it is always soemtime around mid-June - and that means that today, (Sunday June 15), dads up and down the country will be celebrated by their children and families.
As an extra special addition, some who have welcomed babies in the last year will be celebrating their very first Father’s Day. Among them will be 8 new celebrity dads. Some of them have had to wait almost a year for their first Father’s Day as their partner gave birth shortly after the day last year, while others have welcomed their bundles of joy in the last few days and weeks.
Click through our gallery to see the 8 celebrity dads who are enjoying their first Father’s Day this year - plus photos of them with their beautiful babies.
1. Justin Bieber
Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August. The couple only ever share photos of Jack when his identity is obscured, such as this one that Justin shared last month. Photo by Instagram/@justinbieber. | Instagram/@justinbieber
2. Logan Paul
Youtuber, wrestler and influencer Logan Paul and his fiancée, model Nina Agdal, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Esmé Agdal Paul, in September. He posted this photo of them together to his Instagram in February with the caption: "Thank you God for blessing me with this angel". Photo by Instagram/@LoganPaul. | Instagram/@LoganPaul
3. Oliver Burke
Footballer Oliver Burke welcomed a baby boy with his new reality TV star wife Megan McKenna in October. They shared the happy news on Instagram by sharing a video of their son Landon Henry Burke's first few moments of life. Instagram/@OliverJBurke. | Instagram/@OliverJBurke
4. Richard Fleeshman
Actor and musician Richard Fleeshman, best known for playing Craig Harris in Coronation Street when he was a teenager, became a dad late last year. His actress and singer fiancée Celinde Schoenmaker gave birth to their daughter Coco in December. The pair haven't shared much about their daughter online, but around a week after Coco was born Richard shared a video on Instagram of him playing the piano for his newborn and wrote: "The most extraordinary, exhausting wonderfully life changing week welcoming our incredible daughter into our lives." Photo by Instagram/@rfleeshman. | Instagram/@rfleeshman