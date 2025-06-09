Time machines don’t exist, but AI does. That means that 47-year-old Katie Price has been able to revive the persona she had in her late teens and 20s - Jordan.

She’s signed a six-figure deal with an American AI firm Oh Chat to re-create Jordan, and she’ll look and sound just like Katie did back in the late 90s and noughties.

Katie told The Sun newspaper: "The Jordan days were the best days of my life. This AI move is so clever. It’s a genius move."It’s also a way for me to feel like her again. Jordan’s back and now I’m in competition with Jordan.

"I love it and they’ve really captured my voice and personality - you see me moving and everything. It’s scarily weird but fascinating."She added: "I couldn't be more excited to bring back the iconic Jordan, someone who I hold near and dear to my heart, and who my fans have been asking to see again.

"From my digital twin styling to its tone of voice, I wanted to be involved every step of the way to create the most authentic experience possible for my fans. Jordan is back, and my fans will absolutely love this."

The AI firm gave Katie 30 phrases to record so experts could recreate her voice with the former model. AI Jordan was then launched earlier today, Monday June 9. It was announced on the Oh Chat Instagram along with a message for fans.

“She was your ultimate 2000s fantasy. Now she’s back! Just for you. From Page 3 to posters on your bedroom wall… from stolen glances at glossy magazines to front-page headlines, Jordan didn’t just define an era. She owned it.

“Now, she’s back. And this time, it’s personal.OhChat brings you Jordan like never before. The same iconic body. The unmistakable voice. The attitude that drove you wild.Only now… she talks to you. She sends voice notes. She says the things you always dreamed of hearing.

“And the photos? They’re yours. As many as you want. As bold, seductive, and intimate as your imagination allows. The fantasy you had back then? You don’t have to imagine it anymore, you can live it. One message at a time.”

As AI Jordan is launched, we asked Grok which other celebrities would make the most money if they trademarked an AI version of themselves.

Click through our gallery below to find out which famous faces Grok.com recommended, and also the AI images created.

