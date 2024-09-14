2 . Adele

Award-winning musician Adele, who has many Grammys to her name along with other many other trophies, has had incredible success in her career - which has spanned more than a decade. The second album, 21, featuring global hit such as Someone Like You, became the bestselling album of the 21st century, with more than 31 million sales worldwide. Since 2021 she has been dating the American sports agent Rich Paul. The couple live in an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion, bought in 2022 from the actor Sylvester Stallone for £46 million. She's worth £170 million overall. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for The Recording A Photo: Getty Images