No matter whether they are famous for their acting skills, their voice, their business acumen, or something else entirely, celebrities are all arguably at the top of their profession.
Celebrities have achieved the dizzy heights of fame that come with incredible career success which most of us can only dream of - and they also have impressive bank accounts to go along with that.
Click through our gallery below to see eight of the richest celebrities in the UK, as of September 2024. All of them have fortunes which range from millions to billions.
1. Dua Lipa
Named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2024, singer Dua Lipa, aged 29, is a multi award-winning artist and has a net worth of £90 million. She owns a house in West Hampstead that she bought in 2017 for a reported £6.75 million. Last year she won permission to extend the basement and rear of the property, adding a pool, steam room, cinema and relaxation zone. She has a diverse business empire alongside her singing career, which has included modelling and advertising partnerships with Yves Saint Laurent and Porsche, as well as co-designing a collection for Versace. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photo: Getty Images
2. Adele
Award-winning musician Adele, who has many Grammys to her name along with other many other trophies, has had incredible success in her career - which has spanned more than a decade. The second album, 21, featuring global hit such as Someone Like You, became the bestselling album of the 21st century, with more than 31 million sales worldwide. Since 2021 she has been dating the American sports agent Rich Paul. The couple live in an eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion, bought in 2022 from the actor Sylvester Stallone for £46 million. She's worth £170 million overall. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for The Recording A Photo: Getty Images
3. Harry Styles
One Directioner Harry Styles, now aged 30, has had a hugely successful career as a solo musician since rising to fame on ITV talent contest the X Factor in his teens. In 2022 alone, he poduced the world’s best-selling single, As It Was, starred in two films, and played to packed stadiums internationally. Earlier this year, Styles was one the investors in the newly-opened £365 million Co-op Live arena in Manchester. He's currently said to be worth £175million. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. JK Rowling
Harry Potter author and Edinburgh resident JK Rowling, who added £30 million to her personal fortune last year, is worth a staggering £945 million. This makes her the 12th richest person in Scotland, and also one of the UK's richest celebs. Photo by Third Party. Photo: Third Party
