The Cry Me A River singer was arrested in the early hours of the morning in the wealthy village of Sag Harbor in New York. Sources reportedly told TMZ that the singer, 43, was pulled over by police around 12.30am on Tuesday after having dinner with friends at the American Hotel in the area.

But which other celebrities have had their mugshots taken? Timberlake’s booking photo now joins those of other high-profile individuals - from actors to musicians - who all faced arrest for various criminal offences.

One of the most notable mugshots ever taken was of a Mean Girls’ star, Lindsay Lohan, who was arrested multiple times for driving under the influence, drug possession, and theft among others.