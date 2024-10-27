If you’ve ever wondered why celebs are willing to be stripped of all of their luxuries (and even basic items) in the Australian jungle in I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here or allow themselves to be scrutinised by the general public and filmed for 24 hours a day in Celebrity Big Brother, then we may have the answer - money.
These nine celebrities got paid particularly handsomely for their stints on two of the biggest reality TV shows out there - and some of them really didn’t have to stay for very long at all to receive a huge payout of at least hundreds of thousands of pounds. One only lasted 24 hours, and though another made it a whole week they still reportedly got paid by the minute.
Keep reading to find out the eye-watering amounts of money that these TV personalities got paid for their appearance on the two of our best loved shows celebrity reality shows.
1. Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage reportedly got paid £1.5 million to enter the I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here jungle in 2023. He ended up coming third. After he left the show and returned to the UK, he went on Good Morning Britain to talk about his experience. When host Susanna Reid interrupted him to question him on his his reported payment for appearing on the show he replied: “Is this the biggest paycheck I’ve ever had? Yes, it is and what on earth is wrong with that?". Photo by Getty Images. | ITV Photo: ITV
2. Rapper Ray J.
Rapper Ray J rapper, who was part of R&B group RSVP and famously featured in a leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian, went in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017. He was reportedly paid £810,000, but he lasted just seven days. That means he would have been paid more than £120,000 per day for each day he was there, though it's unclear if he was paid the full sum. He pulled out due to “a bad tooth problem” and claimed he had to beg the producers to leave the show after complaining about the pain “for about three-and-a-half days”. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Celebrity Big Brother 2018
Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett was reportedly offered £750,000 to appear on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018. She quit the show, however, after falsely claiming fellow housemate Ryan Thomas had punched her. She was in the house for 18 days in total, and then quit after the now infamous punchgate scandal. It's not know how much Pallet was paid after what happened, but her payout - which was of the biggest in CBB history - was called in to question. Photo by Channel 5. | Channel 5 Photo: Channel 5
4. Noel Edmonds
TV presenter Noel Edmonds was paid £600,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity in 2018, which was then the highest fee offered to the cast that year or since - but he was voted out first following the public vote. Due to his short 11-day stint, he earned over £54K a day, or around £2,272 per hour. Photo by ITV. | ITV Photo: ITV
