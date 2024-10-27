2 . Rapper Ray J.

Rapper Ray J rapper, who was part of R&B group RSVP and famously featured in a leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian, went in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2017. He was reportedly paid £810,000, but he lasted just seven days. That means he would have been paid more than £120,000 per day for each day he was there, though it's unclear if he was paid the full sum. He pulled out due to “a bad tooth problem” and claimed he had to beg the producers to leave the show after complaining about the pain “for about three-and-a-half days”. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images