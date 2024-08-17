1 . Liberzh Kpadonu

Russian reality TV star Liberzh Kpadonu was found dead, aged 36, in March - more than a month after she was last seen or heard from. She is said to have been laying dead for more than 40 days before she was found deceased in her flat. On February 14, she posted a video on her social media to tell her fans that she was travelling to have surgery to remove a tumour. It seems she expected the surgery could pose a risk to her life as she was crying and said goodbye to everyone she knew. This came several months after she posted to tell her fans that a tumour had been found in her right lung. Local reports say she died at home shortly after having the surgery. Photo by TikTok/Liberzh Kpadonu. | TikTok/Liberzh Kpadonu. Photo: TikTok/Liberzh Kpadonu.