These reality TV stars may be used to opening up their lives to be filmed and broadcast to many thousands, or even millions, of TV viewers . . . but that doesn’t mean everything they have to share is positive.
Celebrities are people, after all, just like the rest of us, and that means that sometimes they will face hardships and difficult situations. This can include the death of a loved one, health issues and financial problems, and they may even be a victim of crime. Click through our gallery to see nine reality TV stars who have had navigate tragedies and misfortune while being in the public eye.
1. George Gilbey
Former 'Gogglebox' star George Gilbey died in a workplace accident in March. It was revealed at an inquest that the 40-year-old fell 80ft to his death from a warehouse roof he was working on in Shoeburyness, Essex on March 27 where he sustained traumatic injuries to his head an torso. Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost said Gilbey had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below”. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images
2. Nelson Thomas
Nelson Thomas, of MTV’s The Challenge, had to have have his foot amputated earlier this year after being involved in a serious car crash in 2023. The 35-year-old was involved in a serious car accident in March 2023 and had to be rescued after his car caught on flames in Austin, Texas. Photo by Getty Images. | gettyPhoto: getty
3. Korra Obidi
'So You Think You Can Dance’ reality TV star Korra Obidi, aged 33, was stabbed at had acid thrown in her face during an attack in London. She filmed the aftermath of the attack, which happened in April, telling her fans her face was ‘burning’. She also later posted images of her scars on her Instagram page. Photo by Instagram/korraobidi. | Instagram/korraobidiPhoto: Instagram/korraobidi
4. Lauren Goodger
'The Only Way is Essex' star Lauren Goodger lost her second baby daughter, Lorena, in July 2022. At the time, the then 35-year-old shared a black and white photo of her holding Lorena's hand and wrote: “I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My Lorena I love you so much.” Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images