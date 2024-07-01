4 . Lauren Goodger

'The Only Way is Essex' star Lauren Goodger lost her second baby daughter, Lorena, in July 2022. At the time, the then 35-year-old shared a black and white photo of her holding Lorena's hand and wrote: “I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My Lorena I love you so much.” Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images