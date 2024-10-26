Two famous faces have used their memoirs to speak candidly about their experiences of being in a cult; One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz and Game of Thrones star Hannah Murray.
You may be shocked to learn that these are not the only celebs who have had experiences of being involved with these groups, which are often defined by the devotion to the leader. There’s also often a certain set of strong and strict beliefs associated with the cult, which the members must follow.
Keep reading to find out more about the experiences of Lenz and Murray, and also seven other well-known people who have also been part of cults.
1. Bethany Joy Lenz
One Tree Hill actress Bethany Joy Lenz opened up about being in a cult when shw was on the TV show throughout her twenties in her new memoir, Dinner for Vampires Life on a Cult TV Show (While also in an Actual Cult!). She said her career, life choices and even her bank account were controlled. She married a fellow member and had a child, but then got out after nine years. She said: "I had many, many weeping on the floor nights, just trying to figure out how to manage and what I was going to do. And what to do with my emotions: the anger, the injustice". Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Hannah Murray
Game of Thrones and Skins acress Hannah Murray has also been speaking candidly about being part of a cult in her new memoir, The Make-Believe. Her experience led her to need to be sectioned. She said: "The Make-Believe tells a deeply personal story that has lived inside me for many years and which it now feels vital to share”. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer became involved with the breatharianism, a cult that advocates the ability to live without food or water and use sunlight as the only source of nourishment, when she first moved to Los Angeles. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph in 2013, she said she had no idea it was a cult until her ex-husband Peter Horton, who was working on a film about the Unification Church, researched the group. She said: “They were very controlling. I wasn’t living with them but I was there a lot and they were always telling me I needed to come more. I had to pay for all the time I was there, so it was financially very draining." She added that Horton, who she was married to from 1981 until 1988, "saved" her. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney. | Getty Images for Disney
4. Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder's family lived in a commune in Northern California with six other families when she was a child, which may sound to some like a cult. The actress acknowledges that it was unconventional upbringing, but has always defended it. “The place we lived at was 380 acres of redwoods. It was beautiful,” she told Parade in 2019. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.