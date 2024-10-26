3 . Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer became involved with the breatharianism, a cult that advocates the ability to live without food or water and use sunlight as the only source of nourishment, when she first moved to Los Angeles. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph in 2013, she said she had no idea it was a cult until her ex-husband Peter Horton, who was working on a film about the Unification Church, researched the group. She said: “They were very controlling. I wasn’t living with them but I was there a lot and they were always telling me I needed to come more. I had to pay for all the time I was there, so it was financially very draining." She added that Horton, who she was married to from 1981 until 1988, "saved" her. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney. | Getty Images for Disney