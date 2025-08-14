A-level 2025 results, celebrity swots and famous flops, what grades did Emma Watson and Jeremy Clarkson get?

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht

Associate Editor, NationalWorld

3 minutes ago

As students receive their A-level 2025 results today, a look at the grades of celebrities and whether it made a difference to their careers.

Jeremy Clarkson shares an annual tweet about his A-level results and last year used it as an opportunity to promote the opening of his pub. He took to X and wrote: “Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub.

“It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in.”

In 2023, he tweeted that “It’s not the end of the world if your A level results aren’t what you’d hoped for. I got a C and 2 Us and here I am today with my own brewery. In 2022, he shared a photo of himself on holiday on a yacht and wrote: ”Don’t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat.”

In 2021, Clarkson said: “If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2 Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley,”

In 2020, Clarkson shared a photograph of what looked like a luxury country house and said: “A level results a bit rubbish? Don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and I’ve rented this place for the summer.”

Whilst Jeremy Clarkson may not have fared too well in his A-levels, there are other celebrities who did the opposite. Hollywood actress Emma Watson received three A grades in English literature, geography and art.

Discover which grades these celebrities received in their A-levels and some may shock you…

How did the likes of Jeremy Clakrson, Emma and Tom Daley do in their A-levels?

1. From left to right: Jeremy Clarkson, Emma Watson and Tom Daley

How did the likes of Jeremy Clakrson, Emma and Tom Daley do in their A-levels? | Getty Images

Jeremy Clarkson got a C and two Us for his A-levels

2. Jeremy Clarkson tweets every year about his A-level results and is expected to do the same today

Jeremy Clarkson got a C and two Us for his A-levels | Getty Images

For her A-levels, British actress Emma Watson received three A grades in English literature, geography, and art

3. British actress Emma Watson poses on the red carpet

For her A-levels, British actress Emma Watson received three A grades in English literature, geography, and art | AFP via Getty Images

Diver Tom Daley received A* and A in photography and Spanish A-levels and an A in AS-level maths

4. Olympian Tom Daley received excellent A-level results

Diver Tom Daley received A* and A in photography and Spanish A-levels and an A in AS-level maths | Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di

