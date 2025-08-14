Jeremy Clarkson shares an annual tweet about his A-level results and last year used it as an opportunity to promote the opening of his pub. He took to X and wrote: “Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub.

“It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in.”

In 2023, he tweeted that “It’s not the end of the world if your A level results aren’t what you’d hoped for. I got a C and 2 Us and here I am today with my own brewery. In 2022, he shared a photo of himself on holiday on a yacht and wrote: ”Don’t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat.”

In 2021, Clarkson said: “If the teachers didn’t give you the A level results you were hoping for, don’t worry. I got a C and 2 Us and I’ve ended up happy, with loads of friends and a Bentley,”

In 2020, Clarkson shared a photograph of what looked like a luxury country house and said: “A level results a bit rubbish? Don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and I’ve rented this place for the summer.”

Whilst Jeremy Clarkson may not have fared too well in his A-levels, there are other celebrities who did the opposite. Hollywood actress Emma Watson received three A grades in English literature, geography and art.

Discover which grades these celebrities received in their A-levels and some may shock you…

