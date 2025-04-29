'A Place in the Sun' presenter Laura Hamilton. Photo by Instagram/laurahamiltontv. | Instagram/laurahamiltontv

'A Place in the Sun' star Laura Hamilton has shared an update on her blood disorder and how she deals with the rare condition while filming.

The 43-year-old property expert suffers from immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) - which can cause excessive bleeding and bruising of the skin due to low platelet levels - and Laura has opened up about how she manages it when jetting off abroad to film the hit Channel 4 reality show that sees British couples decide to move abroad.

Laura says her "ITP is very much under control" and doesn't affect her filming the show.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the 'We Aren't Kids Anymore' musical world premiere at the Savoy Theatre in London on Monday night (28.04.25), she said: "My ITP is very much under control, and it flares if I get stressed, so in terms of like can I travel, yes I can. I just have to monitor it.

“I have blood tests to see what my platelet levels are like, and they’re fine.”

The star has co-fronted the programme - alongside the likes of Jasmine Harman, Ben Hillman, Scarlette Douglas and the late Jonnie Irwin - since 2012, and she feels lucky to be able to bring happiness to people's lives while enjoying her love for house-hunting, travel and people.

Asked what her favourite thing is about the programme, Laura said: "I love people, I love property and I love travel, so it’s blending all of my favourite things together.

“It’s iconic, it’s aspirational, and it brings blue skies and sunshine, and positivity to people ... The show’s doing well, it’s now on at 6pm in the evening, so the ratings are flying, and it’s as good as always.”

Jonnie - who also fronted BBC One's countryside house-hunting show, 'Escape to the Country' - died in February 2024 at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020.

He is survived by his wife Jessica Holmes, their three children, Rex, six, and twins Rafa and Cormac, four.

Paying tribute to her dear friend just over a year after his passing, Laura said: “We all miss him, and all I’ll say is Johnny is forever in our hearts and will always be a part of the show.”

Asked what her favourite memories are of him, the star added: "[He was a] cheeky chappie, and he’s always a part of the show."