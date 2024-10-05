Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri was only 38 years old when she tragically passed away.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor Rajendra Prasad reportedly rushed back from filming after his daughter Gayatri succumbed to a heart attack at the age of 38. She was rushed to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately they were unable to save her. According to The Times of India,“It was said that the actor was having an estrangement with his daughter for quite a few years because of her love marriage and that father and daughter had recently patched things up. The actor said that he had seen his mother in Gayatri as he had lost her at a young age.”

Gayatri is survived by her husband and a daughter who is only 10 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the news was reported about the passing of Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri, tributes have been pouring in for her. One fan said: “May her soul rest in peace,” whilst another said: “Om Shanthi”

According to Frady Gummalla’s post on Facebook, “Gayatri had acted in the critically acclaimed film Mahanati, portraying the young Savitri. She was also a nutritionist, producing consultation services. The funeral is likely to take place tomorrow. Rajendra Praasad, overwhelmed with grief, is yet to come to terms with the loss of his daughter.”

According to IMDB, “Rajendra Prasad was born on July 19, 1956 in Nimmakuru, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh, India. He is an actor and producer, known for Kalki 2898 AD (2024), AA Naluguru (2004) and Julayi (2012).”

Telangana Today reported that “The entire family has been plunged into mourning by this terrible bereavement.” Aritist Sunitha paid tribute to Gayatri on Facebook and said: “Deeply saddened by the news of Gayatri Garu’s passing... Words fall short in expressing the sorrow I feel for your loss, #Rajendraprasad Garu. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family during this unimaginably difficult time.”