An actor who starred in a popular Netflix series has died by suicide at the age of 25.

Sachin Chandwade, known for his role in Jamtara 2, died earlier this month.

The actor was found at home in Parola, India, on Thursday (October 23). He was discovered by his family members, who rushed him to a private hospital. Once there, however, his condition worsened, and the family decided to move him to another hospital in the nearby Indian city of Dhule.

The doctors were giving the actor treatment, but he could not be saved. He died a day later, on Friday (October 24), at around 1.30pm while his treatment was on-going.

Actor Sachin Chandwade has died by suicide at the age of 25. Photo by Instagram/@sachin_chandwade. | Instagram/@sachin_chandwade

Sachin was an actor and also a software engineer. He was working at an IT Park and also following his passion for acting. He has been remembered by his family and friends a determined person who had entertained them with his performances since childhood.

He played a supporting role in Jamtara 2, which was released on Netflix on three years ago. His also had a role in an upcoming film called Asuravan. In his last Instagram post, shared just five days ago, he told his fans his character in the film is called Soma. A release date for the film has not been announced yet.

Many of his fans have left messages of condolence on his Instagram page with them saying “RIP” and leaving crying face emojis.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.