Actress and plus-size advocate Monalisa Stephen has tragically died at the age of 33.

Nollywood actress Monalisa Stephen, who was a plus-size advocate, has died at the age of 33. Tributes have been pouring in for Monalisa, who had 305K followers on Instagram. One fan wrote: “Rip 🪦 Queen 😢😢 the world did this to you by bullying and body shaming you to a fault 😢 May your soul haunt Everyone who bullied you to losing weight 😢 Now that you lost your life to low sugar level ( hypoglycaemia ) allegedly, the weight loss is to what end now ? 😢😢😢😢 This is so so so sad 😭,” whilst another wrote: “Omoh...!!! I just heard something now o... Am so speechless... I hope it's not true o...😢😢😢😢😢.”

Seun Oloketuyi, the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), shared the news of her passing on Instagram and wrote: “Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami Stephen is dead. She died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul.”

In November 2023, Monalisa Stephen shared the news on Instagram that she had won an award for Best Actress for the film FatBulous in the Saskatchewan International Film Festival in Canada, it also won an award for Best Cinematography. On April 8 2025, she also took to Instagram and wrote: “Today, a few years ago, I lost my mother.

Tributes have been paid to actress Monalisa Stephen who has died at 33, what was the cause of her death?

“I never thought I’d survive without her.

“She was my true friend

“The one person who wanted me to win, with no envy, no bad intentions, just pure love.

“Mama, it’s tough…

but I’m still standing.

“I promise to make you proud.

“Keep Resting Mum and Dad . 🌷”

In response to the post about her mother, one fan wrote: “You have made them proud nd you’ll continue making dem proud 🙌🙌❤️,” whilst another wrote: “😢and now she has gone to join them 😢😢…I don’t even know her…no this is so painful …may your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Nwada Kindness took to Facebook and wrote: “This is Monalisa Stephen, she died yesterday in Lagos. Before she passed, she was trolled and bullied for being a plus sized woman. I just learnt that she was diabetic and her body was unable to produce enough insulin on its own. You don’t know what people are going through in their lives, the least you can do is be kind to them. Goodnight.”

Sonia Mercillina paid tribute to Monalisa on Instagram and wrote: “I never saw this coming…💔

“So vibrant, so young, so passionate.

“You endured so much bullying, yet you stood tall—using your platform not just for skits, but to champion body positivity and celebrate plus-size fashion with grace and fire.

“I was so proud when you auditioned for Mami Wata—and nailed it. I still remember that moment like it was yesterday.

“We always checked in on each other every few months. Your last voice note was a reminder for me to stay strong and take care of myself. You were always looking out for others.

“This life… no balance.

“Rest in peace, Angel.🕊🙏🏿❤️

“Thank you for your love, loyalty, and the joy you brought to others.

“You were truly for the people.

“Always.

“Heartbroken, but grateful for the light you shared.

“Until we meet again.”