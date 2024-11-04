Maita Sanchez’s death was announced by her husband, Emilio Ramon Pelayo Ejercito III,, known as E.R. Ejercito, who is a former filipino actor and former governor of Laguna from 2010 until his removal in 2014.

A wake and a daily mass will take place for Maita Sanchez at 7pm from November 3 to 9 at her and E.R. Ejercito’s home. Maita Sanchez is survived by her husband and their six children, Eric, Jet, Jerico, Jhulia, Diego and Gabriela.

E.R. Ejercito took to Facebook to pay tribute to his wife and wrote: "My lovely and beautiful wife, our dearly beloved Mayora Girlie “Maita” Javier- Ejercito of Pagsanjan, Laguna just passed away due to endometrial cancer at 12:01 am, November 3, 2024, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Quezon City."

Maita Sanchez’s husband also wrote: "Mayor Maita was an outstanding multi-awarded local chief executive (2010-2019) who brought life, joy, and integrity into the significant programs and projects of Pagsanjan, which is now recognized as the tourist capital of Laguna."

What was Maita Sanchez’s cause of death?

Maita Sanchez passed away from endometrial cancer. According to Cancer Research UK, “Womb cancer starts in the womb (uterus). You may also hear it called endometrial cancer. The endometrium is the lining of the womb. Endometrial cancer is the most common type of womb cancer.”

Cancer Research UK also says that “Survival depends on many factors including the stage and grade of your womb cancer.”

Jan Cusi paid tribute to Maita Sanchez on Facebook and wrote: “Your scholarship grant was more than just financial support- it was a key that unlocked our potential and opened doors to our dreams. Thanks to your belief in us, we’ve come so far. We are deeply grateful to you.”

Nickstradamus took to Instagram about Maita Sanchez’s death and wrote: “Another one from both the entertainment industry and politics passed away, the former actress, mayor, and wife of former Laguna governor ER Ejercito — Girlie Javier-Ejercito aka Maita Sanchez. Just as I have said before the start of 2024, many prominent deaths from the fields of politics, religion, entertainment, and music may happen in the #YearoftheGreenWoodDrangon. Our prayers and condolences.”