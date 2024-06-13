Adam Bryce Lewis dead: Pop punk band Fenix*TX founding member & bassist dies aged 45 after cancer battle
Adam Bryce Lewis, a founding member and bassist of the Houston pop-punk band Fenix*TX, has died at the age of 45. He died on June 5 “surrounded by his family and close friends” after a “valiant battle with pancreatic cancer,” following a diagnosis in 2021.
Fenix*TX shared the heartbreaking news on social media. The band said: “We are heartbroken. There are no words that will do justice to the life Adam lived. A memorial fund has been created in his honor to care for the family he loved so dearly. We will do our best to honor his final wishes and make him proud. We love you Adam Lewis.”
Born on May 15, 1979, in Texas, Adam grew up in Houston where he met bandmates Damon De La Paz, William Salazar, and Donnie Reyes. Together, they formed the band Riverfenix, which was later renamed Fenix*TX. The band eventually moved to Southern California to be closer to their management under MCA/Drive-Thru and to immerse themselves in the vibrant SoCal music scene. Chris Lewis joined the band shortly thereafter.
Fenix*TX achieved significant success with their self-titled 1999 album, which peaked at #3 on Billboard’s “Top Heatseekers” chart. The band produced several hit singles, including “All My Fault,” “Threesome,” “Speechless,” “Katie W,” and “Phoebe Cates.” Music videos for “All My Fault” and “Threesome” received considerable airplay on MTV. “All My Fault” also reached #21 on Billboard’s “Modern Rock” chart following its inclusion in the 2000 film Jailbait.
In the early 2000s, Fenix*TX gained further recognition by opening for and performing with notable bands such as Blink-182, Bad Religion, New Found Glory, P.O.D., Good Charlotte, RX Bandits, Unwritten Law, Alien Ant Farm, Silverchair, and The Ataris. They were also part of the Vans Warped Tour and performed at major European festivals including Reading and Leeds, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, and Pukkelpop.
The band had planned to perform some reunion shows in September, but these have understandably been cancelled following Adam’s passing.
Adam is survived by his life partner, Adrieanne Guerrero, and their children, Lennon and Sloane. A memorial fund has also been set up on GoFundMe to support his family.
