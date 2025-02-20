“Manipulative” and “predatory” Alexander Westwood has been found guilty of 26 offences against women and children | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Rapist actor Alexander Westwood, who appeared in Netflix’s Sex Education is now behind bars for breaking his bail conditions.

The 24-year-old actor, who also starred in BBC's Doctors, was found guilty of 26 sex offences against women and children including raping a teenage girl. He was found to have committed a string of heinous sex offence dating back to when he was just 10.

Westwood forced pupils in his drama class to read Shakespeare and engage in role-play scenarios naked. He also filmed one aspiring actress naked on his iPad, before trying to bill her family for £18,000 when she started missing his lessons after he sexually abused her.

Westwood, who starred in 17 episodes of Netflix's Sex Education, was described as a "supreme manipulator" who used his stardom to prey on victims.

After his December conviction at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Westwood was granted bail ahead of his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, February 25. However, he was remanded in custody after it was revealed that he had violated his bail conditions. The specific conditions he breached remain unknown.

It is understood Westwood, of Albrighton in Wolverhampton, was arrested and put behind bars last week. His latest offence will be added to his catalogue of crimes which could see him caged for up to 15 years. His trial earlier heard how he sexually abused one girl multiple times, also abused a boy and raped a teenage actress.

The first of the 26 sex offences relates to his 10th birthday - the age at which criminality begins in the UK. Westwood, who had a "fascination" with pornography, also forced a girl to drink his urine during a seven-year campaign of abuse.

Andrew Wallace, prosecuting, Westwood's sexual offending "became a lifestyle". He told jurors: "If we were to list every instance there would be hundreds of charges."

The mum of another teenage victim said her daughter had attended lessons at the actor's flat alone in 2021. She told of how she was forced to have sex during classes and filmed naked on Westwood's iPad.

A friend of one of his victims said: "He should never have been given bail in the first place. But at least he is behind bars at last. He got to spend Christmas at home when he should have been in jail. I'm sure all his victims are happy such a manipulative man cannot damage their lives anymore."