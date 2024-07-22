All My Children soap star Esta TerBlanche dies aged 51
South African Esta TerBlanche appeared on All My Children from 1997 to 2001 as Princess Gillian Andrassy. She was written out of the soap after she wanted to move back to South Africa. She later opened a spa and was interested in wellness.
American celebrity website TMZ reported that her goddaughter Barbie Ashley had said that Esta died unexpectedly on Thursday in her North Hollywood home, and that medics thought she had been dead for about a day.
TerBlanche worked as a television presenter in South Africa on the environmental program 50/50 and the children's show, K-T.V. She wwas well known in her home country.
Her agent Lisa Rodrigo told TMZ that her cause of her death is under investigation. She is survived by her ex-husband and goddaughter.
