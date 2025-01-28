Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Allison Holker has revealed she and her late husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss had a sexual encounter on top of the O2 Arena in Ireland.

Speaking on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, the So You Think You Can Dance alum recounted how their early romance led to a daring escapade in 2010.

At the time, tWitch was performing as part of the League of Extraordinary Dancers (LXD) during the opening of the "Glee" concert tour. Holker, who was also touring with SYTYCD, described their relationship as being in its "honeymoon phase," when they couldn’t get enough of each other during their reunions.

During one such reunion in Ireland, Holker visited tWitch at the old O2 arena in Dublin, where he was performing. After exploring the arena following his show, the couple found themselves on scaffolding above the crowd.

“There’s all these audience members screaming and cheering, but they couldn’t see us,” Holker recalled. “I don’t know, it was kind of romantic, and we started doing the deed … and then all of a sudden security was flashing their lights, like, ‘Who’s up here?’”

Fortunately, the couple escaped before security could catch them. Holker described the encounter as the “most wild thing” she’s ever done but advised others against following in her footsteps.

tWitch, a popular dancer and DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, tragically died by suicide in December 2022.