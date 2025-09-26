Amber Davies has been confirmed as Dani Dyer’s replacement on the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Welsh actor and 2017 Love Island winner will make her debut in tomorrow night’s live show after Dani was forced to withdraw with a fractured ankle.

Amber said: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

“I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud.”

Dani, who was partnered with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin, broke the news of her exit on Instagram Tuesday night.

Fighting back tears, she told followers she was “heartbroken” and would take a short break from social media to process the setback.

In her video, Dani said: “Hi guys, I’m going to do this, and try and do this without crying, but yeah, I’m so heartbroken, like I’ve not felt like this in such a long time.

“I was having the best time ever- it’s just very, very annoying, [a] devastating thing that I’m kind of going through right now, but I’m probably just going to have a few days off my socials just to, you know, process things.

“I just want to thank you all so much for all your love and support. But yeah, I’m gutted, I’m absolutely gutted.”

What is Amber Davies famous for?

Amber rose to fame after winning Love Island alongside Kem Cetinay, later building a career on stage with roles in Pretty Woman, 9 to 5: The Musical and The Great Gatsby.

She recently announced she’ll lead the UK tour of Legally Blonde the Musical, describing the part of Elle Woods her “dream role.”

Who is Amber Davies dating?

Following her stint on Love Island, Amber has started dating fellow West End star Ben Joyce. The two met while working on Back to the Future: The Musical, and have been together for two years.

On Strictly, Amber will be partnering up with Nikita Kuzmin, serving as Dani Dyer’s direct replacement.

Can Amber Davies dance?

Having forged a career on the West End, it’s safe to assume that Davies is a strong performer - and will do well on this series of Strictly.

Despite being a last-minute addition to the roster, she could establish herself early on as one of the favourites to win.